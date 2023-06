SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A suspect in connection to Friday’s mass shooting in the Mission District is in custody, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) confirmed Wednesday night. Javier Campos was taken into custody after nine people were shot near 24th Street and Treat Avenue.

SFPD responded to the shooting Friday around 9:07 p.m. Nine of the victims were taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

No other details were immediately available.

This story will be updated.