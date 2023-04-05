(KRON) — A man accused of fatally shooting a Pittsburg store clerk was arrested Wednesday morning, the Pittsburg Police Department announced. Gregory Rossignon, 37, was arrested at an apartment in Modesto.

Police said Rossignon shot 44-year-old Abdul Raouf at a convenience store on the 1000 block of Power Avenue on March 22. The shooting happened after another suspect, 34-year-old Jessica Russo, allegedly had a disagreement with another store clerk. According to PPD, Rossignon entered the store after the kerfuffle and shot Raouf “for no apparent reason.”

Both Rossignon and Russo fled the scene after the shooting. Russo was arrested at a residence in Antioch on March 29.

PPD was notified Tuesday night that Rossignon was hiding in an apartment in Modesto. Working with the Modesto Police Department, PPD served a search warrant on the home at about 7 a.m.

At first, Rossignon refused to come out of the apartment, per police. After MPD’s crisis response unit negotiated with him for several hours, he surrendered.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

The killing was Pittsburg’s first of 2023. A GoFundMe for Raouf was set up by a family member.