Suspect in Nia Wilson murder deemed competent to stand trial

OAKLAND (KRON) – A judge on Wednesday said the suspect charged with the murder of 18-year-old Nia Wilson at an Oakland BART station, is mentally competent to stand trial.

A jury date will be set for John Lee Cowell after he enters his plea on Aug. 2.

Back in April, a judge had granted the prosecution’s request to have a psychiatrist conduct a mental exam on Cowell after two previous experts who interviewed him disagreed on whether or not he is fit to stand trial.

Cowell is charged in the fatal stabbing murder of Wilson at the MacArthur BART station last July.