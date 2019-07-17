Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

Suspect in Nia Wilson murder deemed competent to stand trial

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OAKLAND (KRON) – A judge on Wednesday said the suspect charged with the murder of 18-year-old Nia Wilson at an Oakland BART station, is mentally competent to stand trial.

A jury date will be set for John Lee Cowell after he enters his plea on Aug. 2.

Back in April, a judge had granted the prosecution’s request to have a psychiatrist conduct a mental exam on Cowell after two previous experts who interviewed him disagreed on whether or not he is fit to stand trial.

Cowell is charged in the fatal stabbing murder of Wilson at the MacArthur BART station last July.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News