(KRON) – One of the suspects accused of killing former police officer and KRON4 security guard Kevin Nishita will be arraigned this morning.

Oakland police say three men killed Nishita on November 24 in downtown Oakland while he was guarding one of our crews.

Shadihia Mitchell will go before a judge today.

The other suspect, Hershel Hale, has been arrested, but today is not his day before a judge.

Meanwhile, police are still searching for Laron Gilbert

All three men have been charged with murder and felony assault.

“I’m hoping today there will be clarity and understanding of this senseless act, and other acts of violence,” Virginia Nishita, Kevin’s widow, said. “For today, may God be with us.”

Virginia is in the courtroom awaiting the arraignment.