(KRON) – Later this morning one of the suspects accused of killing a former Bay Area police officer who worked as our security guard will be back in court.

Shadihia Mitchell will be arraigned today.

That was supposed to happen last month, but it was pushed back until today.

Mitchell, Laron Gilbert and Herschel Hale are accused of killing Kevin Nishita last November in Oakland while he was guarding one of our crews.

Hale has been arrested but the manhunt continues for Gilbert.

Nishita worked as a police officer for many Bay Area police departments, including Hayward and San Jose, before retiring to become a security guard.

Nishita’s widow, Virginia, said going to court is part of the healing process.

“I miss Kevin very much,” she said. “It’s really hard but I live day by day and I got to be strong for him.

“It’s just needed to have all three of them there. They committed the crime. Let’s get justice,” she also said.