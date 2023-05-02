(BCN) — A ninth-grade boy who allegedly stabbed a ninth-grade girl last week at Northgate High School in Walnut Creek has been charged with attempted murder and mayhem. Walnut Creek police said Tuesday the boy is still being held at juvenile hall.

The victim is recovering at home, Police Lt. Holley Connors said. The boy stabbed the girl around 1 p.m. on April 25 at the school located on Castle Rock Road. Authorities aren’t naming the suspect because he is a juvenile.

Anyone with additional information can call Walnut Creek police at (925) 943-5844 or an anonymous tip line at (925) 943-5865.

