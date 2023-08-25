(BCN) — A man turned himself in to police in connection with a Sunday morning homicide in Oakland, police said Thursday. Juan Sura-Martinez was charged by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office in the death of Guillermo Kelly-Torres.

Kelly-Torres was found with a gunshot wound just before 6 a.m. Sunday in the 9200 block of E Street. Sura-Martinez turned himself in later that morning, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department’s homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or its tip line at (510) 238-7950.

