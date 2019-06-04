Suspect in San Francisco hit-and-run rampage pleads not guilty

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - The driver who police say struck cars and pedestrians in a chase that started in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood was in court on Monday for the first time.

Surveillance video captured the car ramming into other cars, buildings, and people on Wednesday.

The suspect, 25-year-old Cherry Neal, is claiming to suffer from bipolar disorder.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges in court and her lawyer says Neal normally takes medication for her condition, but she stopped taking it a month prior to the collisions.

Neal has been charged with a total of nine felonies and nine misdemeanors for the May 29 incident, including two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, assault on an officer, DUI causing injury, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Six people were injured in the incident, one which was critically hurt.

Neal is set to return to court on June 14.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area's Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES