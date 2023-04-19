(KRON) — A suspect in a series of strong-armed robberies targeting the AAPI community in North San Jose has been arrested, according to the San Jose Police Department. An investigation into the string of robberies which occurred between April and August of 2022 was led by detectives from the San Jose PD Robbery Unit.

In the crimes, which police said “displayed a pattern of targeting” AAPI individuals, the suspect would forcefully remove jewelry from victims’ necks. Through a coordinated effort involving several Santa Clara County agencies, the suspect was identified as Lathan Johnson, 38, of East Palo Alto.

An arrest warrant was obtained by SJPD Robbery Detectives and Johnson was arrested in coordination with the Santa Clara Police Department. An investigation revealed the suspect was responsible for a number of robberies across Santa Clara County.

In addition to being charged for 14 robberies, Johnson was charged with 14 hate crimes and three counts of bodily injury.