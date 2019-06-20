Suspect in San Mateo County double homicide arrested

REDWOOD CITY (KRON) – A Pacifica man is suspected in the deaths of two men whose bodies were found along Skyline Boulevard in San Mateo County.

Since both homicides were in such close proximity of each other and both victims were stabbed to death, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office believes the man they have arrested could be connected to both cases.

However, at this time, the man is only being charged for the second homicide.

It all began Monday night when deputies located a taxi driver lying dead with multiple stab wounds on the side of Skyline Boulevard.

The man was later identified as Abdulmalek Nasher of Pacifica.

The Sheriff’s Office put many resources into searching the rural area for the killer when Tuesday night they located another victim with multiple stab wounds who died before their eyes.

The man has been identified as John Pekipaki.

During that time, deputies say they saw who they believed to be the suspect fleeing the scene in a car driving towards both the victim and both deputies.

A deputy shot at the car with 26-year-old Malik Dosouqi inside.

He was not hit, but he did crash the car into a ditch.

Dosouqi at last check was receiving medical care for a cut to his arm and after that he will be booked into county jail.

KRON4 has learned about the criminal history of the second victim.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Pekipaki spent 7 years in prison after being convicted of second-degree armed robbery.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES