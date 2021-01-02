Suspect in San Mateo hit-and-run that injured cyclist turns himself in

SAN MATEO, Calif. (BCN) – The suspect in a hit-and-run collision on New Year’s Day morning that left a bicyclist in critical condition has been identified, police said.

The suspect turned himself into San Mateo Police on Friday evening.

At 9:33 a.m. Friday, police responded to a report of a vehicle striking a bicyclist near the intersection of Tilton Avenue and North Humboldt Street in San Mateo. 

Paramedics immediately transported the victim, a 68-year-old man who is a San Mateo resident, to a local trauma center, where he was listed in critical but stable condition, police said.

Police said the case is being forwarded to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s office for review of prosecution.

