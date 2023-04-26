(KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department has arrested a suspect connected to a robbery at the Exchange Bank on Calistoga Road that happened in February, officials said. The suspect told the bank teller he was armed and that he would shoot the teller if they did not hand over an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

On Feb. 3 around 12:34 p.m., the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Rohnert Park resident Christopher Cairati robbed the bank. Police said he threatened to shoot the teller and at one point raised his shirt, but it was unclear whether he was armed.

Cairati fled on foot down Calistoga Road with the stolen cash. Police could not immediately find Cairati after the robbery, but did find the clothes he was wearing, officials said. Through an investigation over the last few months, police said they were able to use DNA evidence to identify Cairati as the suspect.

Tuesday around 5:50 a.m., SRPD officers arrested Cairati at his Rohnert Park home without incident. A search of the home yielded suspected methamphetamine, cocaine and anabolic steroids.

Cairati was booked into the Sonoma County Jail and charged with robbery, possession of narcotics and possession of a controlled substance.

Anyone with information about the investigation is encouraged to contact SRPD through our online Tip Line: www.srcity.org/CrimeTips.