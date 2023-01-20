Authorities are looking for a suspect police say is linked to multiple burglaries in the community (Napa Police Department).

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are searching for a suspect linked to a series of burglaries, the Napa Police Department (NPD) announced Friday in a Facebook post. At least 15 burglaries were reported in the area of Napa High School near Jefferson Street and Central Avenue, according to a map (below) of burglaries posted by NPD.

Police say the unidentified suspect has been forcing his way into businesses and stealing cash register tills. Surveillance footage captured the suspect (above) inside a local hot tub store.

A map of the burglaries in the area linked to the suspect (Napa Police Department).

KRON On is streaming news live now

NPD did not specify the names of the businesses victimized by these burglaries.

If you recognize the suspect or have information on his location, police say to call the Napa Police Department or email Officer C. Luengas at cluengas@cityofnapa.org, refer to NPD Case #23-307.