(BCN) — Moraga Police Department officers arrested a suspect in a series of burglaries in the Contra Costa County town, police said this week.

Trevor Hudson, 25, was nabbed on Nov. 18 after officers were able to get video evidence that he was allegedly involved in one of the reported burglaries in the Moraga Country Club, in which golf clubs and golf equipment were stolen.

When Hudson was arrested, he was in possession of stolen property from some of the burglaries, police said.

Investigators allege Hudson was connected to at least 12 burglaries in Moraga and two others in Danville.

Police said they have been able to find a large amount of the stolen property, and that they are working to return it to the victims.

Those with relevant information are asked to contact Moraga police at (925)-888-7056.

