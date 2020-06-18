Suspect in sexual battery incidents on Iron Horse Trail in Walnut Creek turns himself in

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – A suspect is in custody after a series of sexual battery incidents that happened on the Iron Horse Trail in Walnut Creek, according to the East Bay Regional Park District Police Department.

After a warrant was issued for the suspect’s arrest, authorities say he turned himself in Wednesday morning to investigators.

The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, was booked at the Martinez Detention Facility.

Authorities say a series of sexual batteries had occurred on the trail between March and June.

Between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., officials say female joggers were inappropriately grabbed from behind.

The man now in custody was identified as the suspect in at least one of the sexual assaults.

Police continue to investigate and will release more information as they learn more.

