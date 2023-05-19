SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The suspect in a shots fired incident that occurred last month in the vicinity of San Francisco’s 4/20 celebrations has been arrested, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The initial incident occurred at around 1:18 p.m. on April 20.

Officers with the SFPD Park Station responded to Cole Street and Haight Street on a report of shots fired. Arriving on the scene, officers found multiple shell casings but did not locate a victim. Evidence related to the crime was collected and witnesses were interviewed, police said.

The investigation was taken up by the SFPD Community Violence Reduction Team. During the course of the investigation, Patrick Rushing, 32, of Pinole was identified as a suspect.

Arrest and search warrants were obtained for Rushing, his residence and associated vehicles, police said.

On May 17, SFPD CVRT officers and members of the Crime Gun Investigation Center located Rushing in the 1000 block of Bay View Farm Road in Pinole. He fled from officers on foot but was taken into custody following a brief pursuit.

A search warrant was served at Rushing’s residence and officers seized a firearm, ammunition and other evidence. Rushing was booked into San Francisco County Jail for the shooting charges and multiple gun related charges, police said.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.