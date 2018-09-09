Suspect in stolen car chase shot by Santa Clara police in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) - Officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Sunday morning in San Jose.

According to authorities, San Jose police officers responded to the area of Mayellen Avenue and Scott Street around 5:20 a.m. on a report of a shooting involving Santa Clara police officers at the end of a stolen car chase.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

No San Jose police officers were involved.

There were no other reported injuries.

Police are not looking for any other suspects.

Officials with the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office and the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Raul Martinez or Detective Brian Meeker with the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283.

