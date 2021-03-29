Suspect in violent San Francisco Muni attack turns himself in

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A suspect involved in a violent attack on a San Francisco Muni bus last October is now in custody, the San Francisco Police Department announced Monday.

The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Epriece Collins, turned himself in to authorities on March 25 and was booked into the San Francisco County Jail on charges including aggravated assault by force likely to cause great bodily injury.

According to police, the 44-year-old victim was riding a Muni bus when it stopped near Mission and Duboce Streets and he lost his balance and fell down.

As passengers were being escorted off the bus, Collins allegedly re-entered the bus and threw the victim from the bus’s back door.

The victim hit his head on the sidewalk and was taken to a hospital for treatment of a traumatic brain injury. As of this writing, the man remains hospitalized.

A person of interest who was also previously sought has also been identified.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.