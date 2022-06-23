HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot by an Alameda County Sheriff’s Office deputy early Thursday morning. ACSO said the man attempted to run deputies over before he was shot.

Deputies responded to the 400 block of Lupine Way in unincorporated Hayward for suspicious activity. The reporting party said two Dodge Chargers were in the area, one of which was being stripped of parts.

After deputies arrived on scene, one suspect ran away north on Lupine Way. ACSO said the other suspect, later identified as 20-year-old Zakhari Gordon, revved the Charger’s engine and attempted to run the deputies over.

Police said one of the deputies was pinned between his patrol vehicle and the Charger before he was knocked to the ground. Gordon then turned the car towards another deputy and crashed into his vehicle, knocking him down. Both deputies then shot at Gordon.

Gordon suffered an injury to his shoulder. He was treated at the scene and then taken to a hospital. Both deputies were hospitalized with minor injuries.

ACSO later determined that the vehicles were stolen from two different Bay Area dealerships. Gordon will be booked into the Santa Rita Jail on multiple felony charges after he is released from the hospital.