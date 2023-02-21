LARKSPUR, Calif. (KRON) — Sunday, Central Marin police responded to reports of a man in a car banging his head against the steering wheel and possibly being on drugs or alcohol, according to Central Marin Police officials.

Officers responded around 10 a.m. On the scene, they said they found a 45-year-old Oakland man in the driver’s seat of a silver BMW with no license plates. A California Highway Patrol officer also responded to the scene.

While evaluating the driver, he began trying to start the car against the officer’s orders, police said. The officers then tried to physically remove the driver from the car. The suspect became combative and tried to fight the officers causing minor injuries to the two Central Marin Police Authority officers and the CHP officer, according to authorities.

During the investigation, the suspect admitted to having taken heroin, officials said. Police also found that the car he was in had been reported stolen out of Fairfax.

The suspect was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, a repeat offender enhancement for prior felony convictions for possession of stolen vehicles, battery on police officers, resisting arrest, and public intoxication.