Suspect involved in more than 30 purse snatch robberies across Bay Area arrested

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Police have arrested a suspect involved in a series of purse snatch robberies across the Bay Area.

On Wednesday, authorities were able to arrest 23-year-old Hassani Burleson-Ramsey in Oakland.

He has been booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for felony robbery and misdemeanor vandalism.

Suspect Hassani Burleson-Ramsey (Photo: San Jose Police Department)

A second suspect has not been identified and remains at large.

Police say two suspects were involved in nine smash-and-grab purse snatch robberies in San Jose and up to 30 more robberies across the Bay Area.

Authorities say the suspects would find cars in shopping center parking lots, block a car in, smash the window, and then flee the area with purses or other personal items.

Following a robbery, the victims were reporting fraudulent activity on credit cards — Police say all victims were Asian females.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were working together, linking the suspects to other robberies.

Suspect Burleson-Ramsey was arrested yesterday in Oakland by our Robbery detectives.



He is responsible for at least 8 purse snatch robberies in San Jose, over 30 in the Bay Area.



All of his victims were Asian females. pic.twitter.com/fgEwzGE8hp — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) April 29, 2021

If you have any information to help police identify the second suspect, you are asked to call Detective Estantino of the San José Police Department’s Robbery Unit at (408) 277-4166.

You may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (408) 947-7867.