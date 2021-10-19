Suspect involved in shootout with Milpitas police dies

MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) – The suspect involved in a shootout with Milpitas police on Friday has died, according to authorities.

The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Michael Edward Nelson Jr. of Healdsburg, had been taken to the hospital following the shooting and was pronounced dead on Tuesday.

Around 3:41 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15, police initiated a traffic stop of a car that was reported stolen to the San Jose Police Department on Oct. 11.

Police say the suspect was in the car parked in the Milpitas Square Shopping Center.

The suspect got out of the driver’s seat, looked at the officers, and then got back in the car where he began shooting at them, according to authorities.

Officers shot back at the suspect, who was injured and taken to the hospital.

At the time of the incident, Nelson did not have identification on him but was identified through his fingerprints.

Officials say Nelson was on Post Release Community Supervision through the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for identity theft.

Police continue to interview witnesses, examine the evidence, and review video footage of the shooting — Body-worn camera footage and further information will be released at a later time.