Suspect killed by Fremont officer on Highway 84 identified

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – The Fremont Police Department has released the identities of the officer and suspect involved in the fatal police shooting last month.

On Wednesday, March 24, Officer Brian Burch was involved in the shooting that happened in the area of Highway 84 and Ardenwood Boulevard. Burch has been with the Fremont Police Department for six years.

The suspect who was killed has been identified as 34-year-old Joshua James Gloria from Oakland.

According to authorities, the shooting happened following a pursuit that ended near Newark Boulevard. Police reported that the suspect was driving a stolen vehicle and associated with an armed robbery.

The CHP Golden Gate Division and Alameda County DA’s office are currently investigating the incident.

As the investigation continues, you are asked to contact the CHP Investigative Tip Line at (707) 917-4491 if you have any information.