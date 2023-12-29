(BCN) — Richmond police this week arrested a man who allegedly fled from officers while carrying a loaded gun.

Officers pulled a vehicle over for alleged code violations around 9 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of 23rd Street.

Police said the driver exited the vehicle and refused to follow officers’ directions. The driver then attempted to flee on foot, but police took him into custody after a short pursuit.

Officers allegedly found the driver to have a loaded “ghost gun” and additional magazines. While searching his vehicle, police found another firearm, more high-capacity pistol magazines, and marijuana.

Police transported the suspect to Richmond police headquarters, where he was booked on suspicion of weapons violations.

