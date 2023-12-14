(KRON) — A suspect in a robbery at a Millbrae 7-Eleven was arrested Wednesday following an investigation that led to a San Mateo hotel, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to 401 El Camino Real on a report of a robbery at 7-Eleven. A store clerk was assaulted, resulting in facial injuries, after they confronted a thief who was attempting to steal merchandise, authorities said. After the assault, the suspect fled on foot and was unable to be located by sheriff’s deputies.

The suspect was identified as Tobias Tuuhetokasolofa, 34, of San Bruno, after an investigation of the 7-Eleven robbery, SMCSO said. Tuuhetokasolofa was released on bail for felony charges three days before the Millbrae incident.

At 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday, the San Mateo Police Department alerted the sheriff’s office of another call involving the same suspect at a hotel. The two agencies collaborated in apprehending Tuuhetokasolofa at the San Mateo hotel.

Tuuhetokasolofa was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Jail for the crimes of robbery and committing a felony while out on bail.

Anyone with information on the case or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Deputy Kaur at hkaur@smcgov.org or call (650)-259-2300.