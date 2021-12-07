Suspect pretending to be a cop in Berkeley threatens girl with knife for a hug: police

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – Berkeley police are asking people in the Channing Way and McGee Avenue neighborhood to review their security cameras to help identify a man pretending to be a cop in the area.

Police believe the suspect was in the area on the morning of December 6th between 9:15 am and 9:45 am.

A teenage girl was walking on McGee Avenue near Channing Way when a man approached her telling her he needed help finding his daughter and that he wanted to walk with her to Berkeley High School, according to police.

After refusing to help, the suspect told her he was a cop and that she should be worried. He then threatened her, saying he had a knife, in exchange for a hug.

The teen was able to step away from the situation and reported it to police.

Police believe the suspect is the same person who was involved in a previous incident from September 29th.

Alert: Repeat Suspect approaches teenage girl on Channing Wayhttps://t.co/HMke8160p3 pic.twitter.com/Big3EPxwEc — Berkeley Police (@berkeleypolice) December 7, 2021

Police describe the suspect as a white male, about 5’5” tall, with facial hair, wearing a black beanie, black gaiter mask, black hooded sweatshirt, and black sweatpants.

The suspect’s vehicle is a newer model red Ford Mustang Fastback with a rear spoiler and dark tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BPD’s Sex Crimes Unit at (510) 981-5735.