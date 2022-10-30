BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — An aggravated assault happened overnight Sunday at UC Berkeley, according to an alert from campus police. Around 2 a.m., an unknown suspect allegedly punched and kicked a male victim while he was on the ground on the south side of the Li Kang Shing Center.

Police said this was an “unprovoked” attack, and it resulted in injuries to the victim’s face. The suspect and two other people fled the scene in a gray sedan.

At this time, no other information is known about the suspects or the suspect vehicle.

A few days earlier, KRON4 reported a morning robbery Thursday in the parking lot of the Strawberry Canyon Pool, which is located on the east side of the UC Berkeley campus.

The Li Ka Shing Center is a home for biomedical and health sciences at UC Berkeley. It was built in 2011 and is located on the northwest side of campus.

UC Berkeley police say if anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to call 510-642-6760.