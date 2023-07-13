CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) – A business in Campbell is shut down and out thousands of dollars after a suspected burglar drove through the store in the middle of the night. To make matters worse, the owners sat and watched it all happen on their surveillance video Wednesday morning — despite police being right outside the store.

The owners are now flabbergasted. The husband sat in the parking lot on the phone with 9-1-1 while someone ransacked his store and Campbell police didn’t stop it.

You can watch surveillance video of the burglary using the video player above. A suspected burglar rammed his car through the glass at Vapors Smoke Shop and stole what he can. Campbell police surrounded the vehicle but the suspect drove off.

“The fact that I’m watching everything go down live, and then seeing the police show up and let them drive away was what most frustrating,” said Jamie Giarratana, the store’s owner.

Campbell police say officers did not pursue the car because of their policy that does not allow police pursuit for non-violent crimes that do not involve a firearm. Still, the result is a disappointing one for the business owner.

“I wish police caught them so they wouldn’t do this and steal another person’s car, ram it into another building. Because they have done this to other shops too,” said Giarratana.

Giarratana says the suspect didn’t even touch the cash register. He stole roughly $700 of e-rigs – an electronic device used for cannabis extract.

“To wreck our shop for $700 probably to resale is just heartbreaking,” Giarratana said.

The suspect may have gotten away with $700 worth of merchandise, but the owners say he caused $20,000 worth of damage. Campbell police say no one is currently in custody.