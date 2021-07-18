Suspect reverses into SF police car during traffic stop, injures officer

San Francisco police car SFPD for stories with crime or police as logo or placeholder. (Special to Bay City News/ChameleonsEye)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — An investigation is underway after a traffic stop left one officer injured in San Francisco Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Around 4:55 p.m., San Francisco police officers from the Bayview Station were patrolling the area of Missouri Street and Turner Terrace.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on a car. When officers got out of their car, they say the suspect reversed and crashed into the SFPD vehicle and then fled the scene.

One officer sustained a minor injury and was treated at the scene.

The suspect was described as a Black man in his 20s.

Police remain at the scene and are investigating.

More information will be provided at a later time.