SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a man who was caught on video assaulting an elderly man. Video provided by SFPD (above) shows the suspect come up from behind the victim and strike him, knocking him to the ground.

The incident happened on Jan. 8 in the area of Natoma Street and New Montgomery Street at about 7:39 a.m. The 78-year-old victim told police that the attack was unprovoked.

After the attack, the victim was unable to stand up on his own, according to SFPD. An employee at a nearby building helped him to his feet, and he was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled on foot. He was described by police as a white or Hispanic male in his late 30s or early 40s with a short beard. He was wearing a black sweatshirt with white writing, a white shirt, and black-and-white shoes.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the SFPD’s Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.