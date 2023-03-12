ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – A man is in serious but stable condition after a suspect shot him and carjacked his vehicle on Saturday, according to the Antioch Police Department.

At 11:24 a.m., APD received multiple reports of a person shot at the Twin Creeks Apartments located at 1111 James Donlon Boulevard. Officers located an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said.

The victim was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition. Officers determined the victim’s vehicle was carjacked by the suspect following the shooting, APD said.

Residents of Twin Creeks Apartments are asked to check their surveillance cameras for any unusual activity around the time of the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Gragg at (925)-481-8494.