Suspect shoots Oakland officer, barricades themselves

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Caption: Oakland Police Department banner (Courtesy of Oakland Police Department)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect shot an Oakland police officer and then barricaded themselves in the 2100 block of MLK Way on Wednesday morning.

The Oakland Police Department said that the suspect was armed with a knife. A gun was already found from the area of 21st and Telegraph Ave, where the officer was originally shot.

They took the suspect into custody by 8:25 a.m.

The officer is in stable condition, according to police.

Police said they had negotiators and a mental health team to help respond to the barricaded suspect, who apparently used the knife to injure himself.

“Our focus and intention is a peaceful surrender/solution,” Oakland police tweeted.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News