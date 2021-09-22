Suspect shoots Oakland officer, barricades themselves

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect shot an Oakland police officer and then barricaded themselves in the 2100 block of MLK Way on Wednesday morning.

The Oakland Police Department said that the suspect was armed with a knife. A gun was already found from the area of 21st and Telegraph Ave, where the officer was originally shot.

They took the suspect into custody by 8:25 a.m.

The officer is in stable condition, according to police.

Police said they had negotiators and a mental health team to help respond to the barricaded suspect, who apparently used the knife to injure himself.

“Our focus and intention is a peaceful surrender/solution,” Oakland police tweeted.