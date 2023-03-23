(KRON) — San Jose police have shot and killed a man Thursday morning who was holding three hostages, including two children, since Wednesday night, according to San Jose Police Department officials. Officers said they received a call to the scene around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers are currently on the scene at a home Thursday morning on the 900 block of Boynton Avenue where the man barricaded himself and the hostage and was armed with a machete, officials said.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead from his injuries. No officers were injured.

Officers said the three hostages were safely removed from the home.

Officers will remain on the scene for the investigation. Police said there is no imminent danger to the surrounding public.