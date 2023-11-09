(KRON) — The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who allegedly tried to hit a Muslim Stanford student with his car. The sheriff’s office released a sketch of the suspect and an image of a car resembling the suspect vehicle.

Photo Credit: Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office Photo Credit: Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office Photo Credit: Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office

The hit-and-run crash is being investigated as a hate crime. It happened on Stanford’s campus at the intersection of Campus Drive and Ayrshire Farm Lane on Nov. 3.

The victim is of Syrian descent, and he was wearing a shirt with Arabic lettering, per the sheriff’s office. As he crossed the intersection, the suspect allegedly struck him with his vehicle and yelled “F*** you and your people” as he drove off.

“The victim believed he was targeted by the suspect because of the shirt that he wore,” SCCSO wrote in a press release.

The victim was taken to Stanford Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim described the suspect as an unshaven white man in his mid-20s. He was wearing a gray shirt and prescription glasses. The suspect car is a black Toyota SUV with a tire mounted to the back. It is believed to have front passenger-side damage from the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information about it is asked to call (408) 808-4500.