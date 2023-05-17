(KRON) — A woman was fatally shot and a man was critically injured at a residence in Hayward on Thursday. Police are searching for the suspect in the shooting who is still at large, according to the Hayward Police Department.

Police were called to the 100 block of Cassia Drive after several 911 calls reported gunshots in the area. Officers found two gunshot victims inside of the residence, and both were taken to a local hospital to be treated.

The first victim is a 30-year-old woman, and she died at the hospital. Police confirmed her identity as Monique Aldridge of Hayward.

The second victim is a 28-year-old man from Oakland, and he is still in critical condition at the hospital. Police are not releasing his name at this time.

Police believe that Aldridge and the male victim were dating and living together when they were attacked. A five-year-old boy was also at the scene the time of the shooting.

Police later learned that the child belonged to Aldridge and a man named Vaughn Boatner. Boatner, 33, of San Mateo is now wanted by authorities in connection with the shooting.

Police searched Boatner’s residence but did not find him, and he is now considered at-large. Authorities warned the public that he is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Boatner is described as a Black man who is about 6 feet tall and weighs 225 pounds. A $10,000 reward is currently being offered by the U.S. Marshals office. Anyone who knows Boatner’s whereabouts or has information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Green at 510-293-7176.