MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — Police need help finding a suspect accused of stealing nearly $2,000 from a bank account.
The Mountain View Police Department said the suspect withdrew the money at the US Bank in Mountain View on June 6 at the location on San Antonio Road.
Months later, police still have not been able to identify the woman. Police said the suspect allegedly used the victim’s personal identifying information to confirm the withdrawal.
To send in a tip, contact Detective Jacob Cesena at Jacob.cesena@mountainview.gov and refer to case number 20-3478.
Latest Stories:
- How to grab KFC’s fried chicken-scented firelog before it sells out
- US Marshalls recover 45 missing children
- Suspect sought for stealing $2K from victim’s bank
- Are you prepared for an evacuation? Fire chief advises
- Ex sober house manager accused of sexual assault in San Jose