Suspect sought for stealing $2K from victim’s bank

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — Police need help finding a suspect accused of stealing nearly $2,000 from a bank account.

The Mountain View Police Department said the suspect withdrew the money at the US Bank in Mountain View on June 6 at the location on San Antonio Road.

Months later, police still have not been able to identify the woman. Police said the suspect allegedly used the victim’s personal identifying information to confirm the withdrawal.

To send in a tip, contact Detective Jacob Cesena at Jacob.cesena@mountainview.gov and refer to case number 20-3478.

Latest Stories: