Suspect sought in armed robbery of Santa Rosa gas station

Police in Santa Rosa are searching for a suspect in the armed robbery of a Shell gas station Sunday night.

According to authorities, it happened just after 11 p.m. at the gas station located at 2005 Guerneville Road near Marlow Road.

Police say the suspect went inside the gas station, pulled out a silver handgun, and pointed it at the clerk and demanded cash.

The clerk gave the suspect cash and the suspect ran away from the scene, headed behind the Safeway store on Marlow Road.

The suspect is described as a man in his 40s, about 5’6″, weighing 170 pounds.

He had dark hair and was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored pants.

The suspect was also wearing gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Santa Rosa Police Department at 707-543-3600.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES