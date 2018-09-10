Bay Area

Suspect sought in at least 3 car burglaries in Fremont

Posted: Sep 10, 2018 04:18 AM PDT

FREMONT (KRON) - Police are looking for the person who broke into at least three vehicles in Fremont. 

Police say three SUVs had their windows smashed and things stolen from the car. 

This was near the Stanford Lane entrance to Mission Peak. 

Police are reminding people not to leave valuables in unattended cars. 

