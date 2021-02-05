Suspect sought in Vallejo double-homicide

VALLEJO (KRON) – Vallejo police are asking the public for any information regarding the suspect in an August double-homicide that took place on the corner of Trinity and Louisiana Streets.

At around 7:30 p.m. on August 20, 2020, Vallejo residents 25-year-old Joacko Williams Jr. and his girlfriend, 24-year-old Rahel Blackmon were sitting in their vehicle with their infant son in the backseat when a vehicle pulled up and began shooting into the vehicle.

Photos courtesy of Vallejo Police

When police arrived, Williams and Blackmon were unresponsive and with at least one gunshot wound each and were later pronounced dead.

The one-year-old infant male was also struck by gunfire and was immediately transported to a local hospital where he recovered.

Police released a video showing a 2014-2018 Honda Accord, which is believed to be the suspect’s vehicle, and are asking the public for any available information.

“This tragic incident has left another child without their parents and we cannot allow this vicious cycle to continue,” Chief of Police Shawny Williams stated. “We need your help and must work as a community to help heal generations of trauma and bring justice in this case.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Josh Caitham at (707) 648-4342 or Detective Terry Schillinger at (707) 648-4278.