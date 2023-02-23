NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are searching for a suspect linked to a burglary at Vintage High School last week, the Napa Police Department (NPD) said Thursday in a Facebook post. Police say the suspect burglarized the woodshop at the high school last Friday on Feb. 17.

Surveillance video (above) shows the person leaving with the stolen items. NPD said the suspect stole “several expensive tools.”

Police did not provide a description of the suspect. It is unclear what time the incident took place.

Vintage High School is located at 1375 Trower Ave. in Napa. The school is located near the city’s northernmost border.

Last week, KRON4 reported the Oakland School for the Arts was broken into twice. Two suspects were seen in surveillance video leaving the school with instruments, including a $6,000 cello.