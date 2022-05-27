OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect was arrested on Friday after stealing an Oakland Police Department vehicle and leading officers on a chase, OPD said. The pursuit ended in Vallejo, where the suspect was arrested.

The incident began just before 8:30 p.m., when an OPD officer responded to an unrelated assault incident. While the officer was investigating, someone entered the OPD vehicle and drove off.

OPD officers and other police agencies pursued the vehicle until the chase ended in Vallejo.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (510) 238-3326.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.