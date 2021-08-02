Suspect surrenders after stabbing at SOMA apartment

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – Police in San Francisco arrested a 30-year-old man on Saturday after he allegedly confessed to a fatal stabbing earlier in the day inside an apartment in the city’s South of Market neighborhood, police said.

Officers initially learned about the stabbing after the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Ryan Souva, walked into a police station and told officers he wished to be arrested for stabbing someone, police said.

Officers determined the stabbing happened earlier that morning inside an apartment in the 1500 block of Folsom Street. At the scene, officers found the 57-year-old male victim suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds, police said.

The victim died at the scene and the city’s Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify him.

Souva has since been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody and is being held without bail, according to jail records.

Police are asking anyone with information about the murder to contact the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.