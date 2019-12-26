Live Now
Suspect takes cash register during break-in at San Jose bakery

Bay Area

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Someone broke into a San Jose bakery early Thursday morning — and now the small business is questioning why they were targeted.

Surveillance video released by the business Thursday shows the suspect breaking through the glass door of Flower Flour bakery and grabbing the cash register before leaving.

According to the business, the break-in occurred around 2 a.m. Thursday.

The business said there was cash inside the stolen register.

“We are a hard working small bakery! Why are you damaging our shop?” the bakery posted on Facebook later Friday.

The bakery is located at 896 Willow Street in San Jose.

