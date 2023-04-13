(KRON) — A Cal student reported she was injured after a suspect threw a rock at her on campus Thursday afternoon, according to the University of California Police Department, Berkeley (UCPD). The alleged attack happened around 12:30 p.m. near César Chávez Student Center.

The unknown suspect is described as a male, dark skin and heavy build. Police said he was wearing a black sweatshirt with red or brown pants.

UCPD is calling this an aggravated assault. No other information was immediately available.

KRON4 reached out to UCPD and is awaiting a response.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.