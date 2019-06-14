Suspect wanted after woman sexually assaulted in San Mateo parking lot

SAN MATEO (KRON) — Police have released surveillance video of a man police say sexually assaulted a woman in San Mateo.

The assault happened last month as the woman was leaving a Bank of America on El Camino Real.

Police have not been able to identify the suspect and are now asking for the public’s help.

Police say the man wanted for questioning is about 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighing about 120 pounds with dark curly hair extending just below his baseball cap in these photographs. In the video, he’s wearing a dark colored baseball cap with a white logo on it, jeans and a dark jacket and appears to also be carrying a backpack.

Police ask that you always be aware of your surroundings and the people around you and to limit cell phone use while walking, and try to remain in well lit areas and not to respond to strangers on the street.

San Mateo Police continue to investigate and ask that if you have any information, you contact them immediately.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES