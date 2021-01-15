Suspect wanted for sexually assaulting woman in South San Francisco

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An unidentified man is wanted for sexually assaulting a woman in South San Francisco on Tuesday morning.

The 24-year-old victim was walking on Randolph Ave toward Edison Ave just before 6 a.m. when the suspect sexually assaulted her, according to the South San Francisco Police Department. He ran away when she began screaming.

The victim described the suspect as follows:

Light-skinned, about 5’7″ with a slender build. He was wearing a black beanie, gray medical face mask, black jacket and black sweatpants.