Suspect wanted in connection to fatal Antioch shooting: police

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Antioch are searching for a man wanted in connection to a murder.

A felony warrant for 62-year-old Darvin David Heath’s arrest has been issued for first-degree murder.

On Jan. 24, police say Heath shot and killed a person in the parking lot of a convenience store. The ‘unprovoked attack’ occurred in the middle of the day, police say.

Photo: Antioch Police Department

Police say Heath is about 5’9″ tall, about 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Residents are warned that Heath is considered to be armed and dangerous. Do not approach him, police say.

If anyone has information on where Heath is, contact detectives at (925) 779-6884 or Aduffy@Antiochca.gov.

No other details have been released at this time.