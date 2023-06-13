(KRON) — A $100,000 arrest warrant has been issued for an East Palo Alto resident wanted for sexual assault, the East Palo Alto Police Department announced Tuesday. Juan Tapia Ortiz, 46, is wanted for entering a home and committing a sexual assault on June 3.

Ortiz is considered armed and dangerous. Police are advising people not to stop or contact him if he is spotted, but instead to contact East Palo Alto PD. Police say that if you see Ortiz, to contact the department dispatch at (650) 321-1112.

East Palo Alto PD ask that anyone who spots Ortiz provide:

His location

A detailed description of his current appearance

Vehicle description if applicable

Whether or not he appears to be armed

“Thank you in advance for your assistance,” police said. No further details are available at this time.