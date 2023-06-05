(KRON) — A suspect wanted in connection to the shooting of a 4-year-old girl in Oakland last week turned himself into authorities Sunday, according to the Oakland Police Department. Lamarion Griffin, 19, was wanted in connection to the shooting which occurred on May 31, just before 9 p.m. on the 3400 block of 68th Avenue in Oakland.

The victim in the shooting was taken to the hospital and was listed as being in stable condition.

Griffin was identified as a suspect in the shooting on Friday. The Oakland Police Department and CrimeStoppers of Oakland were offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to Griffin’s arrest.

“Thanks to our community and media partners, Lamarion Griffin is no longer wanted,” Oakland PD said. “Griffin turned himself in Sunday to Oakland police officers.”