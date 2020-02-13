Suspect wanted in Richmond armed robbery may be connected to others in East Bay

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – Richmond police are searching for an armed robbery suspect that may have also been involved in a robbery in Oakland on the same day, according to the Richmond Police Department.

Around 5 p.m. on Monday, police say the victim was walking in Richmond’s business district in the 12500 block of San Pablo Avenue near Clinton Avenue.

That is when a suspect walked toward him and followed a short distance before pulling out a gun on the victim.

Police say the suspect demanded money from the victim who then handed over what he wanted.

The suspect fled the scene northbound down San Pablo Avenue.

The victim was not hurt.

Authorities believe this suspect is involved in other armed robberies that have occurred in the East Bay, including a robbery caught on surveillance around 1:30 p.m. on Monday in a victim’s Oakland driveway.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned black man, 6’02” tall, about 160 pounds, unshaven with long dreads, wearing a red ‘Adidas’ style sweatshirt with a zipper, white t-shirt, red sweatpants and black shoes with red stripes.

Law enforcement is working to identify the suspect.

If you have any information that may help police in the robbery investigation, you are asked to call (510) 620-6860.